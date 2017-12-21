Catholic Bishops To Help Govt Translate Constitution

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) will spearhead the translation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe into four languages namely; Shona, Ndebele, Tonga and Kalanga, but the work will be subject to scrutiny by Government before being adopted.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi represented the Government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Father Fradreck Chirombe who represented the ZCBC. Speaking at the signing ceremony, secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza said other stakeholders should assist Government to translate the Constitution into the remaining 11 other recognised indigenous languages. Said Mabhiza:

In order for the people of Zimbabwe to benefit from the provisions of the Constitution, by and for whom it was made, it is important that the supreme law of the land be written in a language that they understand. This speaks to the need for Government and other relevant stakeholders to embark on projects meant to translate the Constitution into vernacular languages.

More: Herald