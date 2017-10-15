Anointing oil after rape

HARARE – A pastor at Five Fold Ministries reportedly gave a congregant anointing oil after raping her, in a bid to silence the woman from reporting the abuse.

The cleric, 29-year-old Admire Maurukira, was advised to apply for bail at the High Court when he appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

He is being charged with five counts of rape.

The complainant is a 21-year-old Harare woman.

Prosecutor, Linda Gadzikwa, alleged that sometime in October last year, the woman went to Maurukira’s residence to be delivered from spiritual attacks.

Maurukira prayed for the woman and before instructing her to return and collect anointing oil since it was out of stock.

After a week, the court heard, Maurukira called the woman’s father advising him that they had stocked anointing oil and he could collect it on his daughter’s behalf.

It was alleged that the father then asked his daughter to go and collect the oil at Maurukira’s residence.

When she arrived at Maurukira’s residence, the pastor prayed for her and they left the place headed for St Mary’s where he allegedly had another house.

The court heard that the girl was ushered into Maurukira’s residence and his friend, Kudakwashe Rwodzi, locked the door from outside and promised to return after a few minutes.

It was alleged that Maurukira then took out a bottle of anointing oil and instructed the woman to comply with his orders or her spiritual attacks would return.

Maurukira allegedly pushed the woman onto his bed and raped her.

A few minutes after the act, Maurukira gave the woman anointing oil and ordered her never to disclose the ordeal to anyone when she got home.

It was further alleged that in December last year, Maurukira called the woman and asked to meet her in town.

The woman’s father had passed away and Maurukira claimed he wanted to console her during the meeting and upon meeting her, they drove to Crinet Lodge, where he reportedly lured her into a room before raping her again.

She was given another bottle of anointing oil and warned not to divulge the ordeal to anyone or her spiritual attacks would return.

Maurukira used the same modus operandi and raped the woman thrice in January this year.

Sometime in April, Maurukira met the woman in town and asked if she was pregnant because her stomach had grown and she told him that she had missed menstrual periods.

Maurukira then advised the woman to terminate the pregnancy but she refused and her aunt, who is a nurse, later examined her after hearing rumours from neighbours.

The aunt tried to engage Maurukira but he gave her a cold shoulder and the matter was reported to St Mary’s Police Station, leading to his arrest. – Daily News