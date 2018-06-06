AFM Pastor Flees From Home After Impregnating Maid, Wife’s Relative

Pastor Toni Kandiye of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Tshabalala Assembly is reported to have fled from his home.

The pastor disappeared after allegedly impregnating the maid and one of his wife’s relatives. The maid has since been fired. Pastor Kandiye’s wife, Modester refused to comment on the matter. However, the daughter Grace told the Chronicle,

My mother is suffering as she has to keep up appearances in church and lie on my father’s behalf. I have grown sick of it. Dad couldn’t just take off without a word and expect us to be telling tales when people ask about him.

The overseer of the church, Mr Clever Mupakaidzwa, said

I went to the Tshabalala Assembly myself to attend to the issue of the pastor’s absence as he has not been around for the past eight weeks without an explanation…We are still investigating the whole matter. It will be good if you can also give us information.

More: Chronicle