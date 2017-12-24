‘Death’ prophet spills beans to target. . . After taxi driver hubby wanted to kill wife for riches

DEAL gone bad!

A woman from Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb is thanking her gods for discovering that her husband of 19 years had sought services of prophets and witchdoctors to “kill” her.

Fanuel Gunguwo reportedly sought help from different traditional healers and prophets to use supernatural powers to “kill” his wife Lucy Murata or make her go insane.

Gunguwo wanted to get rid of his wife so he could inherit her house and property.

Unfortunately, the witchdoctors and prophets failed to deliver and one impatient prophet Gilbert Nyathi decided to force Murata out of her marriage so he could get a promised vehicle as payment.

Murata was stunned when Prophet Gilbert confronted her telling her to pack her belongings and leave her matrimonial home as she was costing them.

After the prophet’s revelations, it all made sense to the woman as she had suffered a number of miscarriages in her life which she had even lost count of.

Realising that her life was in danger, she then sought a protection order against her husband as he was the one behind all her suffering.

“Gunguwo is my husband and he abuses me both emotionally and physically. He hires n’angas and prophets to intimidate me as they just come to my house and start sprinkling me with traditional herbs.

“My husband, who is always away doing his taxi business, does not comment when I tell him about all these incidents.

“Prophet Gilbert finally told me that my husband was the one who hired them and I had to leave or else I would go crazy because he promised them a car if they managed to kill me,” said Murata.

She further revealed that when her husband realised that they were having a terrible time achieving their mission, he banned her from going to church.

In response, Gunguwo never opposed the application and Mutara had her prayers answered when the presiding magistrate Adelaide Mbeure delivered the ruling in her favour in which she ordered Gunguwo not to verbally and physically abuse his wife in any way.

In addition he also has to pay $50 as emergency monetary relief. – B-Metro