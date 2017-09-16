Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone

A ZVISHAVANE man was left nursing wounds after his enraged wife scalded him with hot water for refusing to hand over his phone.

Shepherd Mandiri (36) is lucky to be alive after his jealous wife Evasive Mabvumba (28) splashed hot water on his face and chest.

The court heard that on 31 August, when Mandiri got home, the wife welcomed him by demanding to go through his phone, but he refused.

Mabvumba suspected that Mandiri was hiding something and when he refused to hand over his phone she became furious.

She boiled water and scalded the unsuspecting Mabvumba who sustained serious injuries and reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest.

Mabvumba was hauled before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act, through the physical abuse.

She was convicted on her own plea of guilty and she cited that she failed to control her temper after discovering that her husband was cheating on her and even had the guts to refuse with his phone.

She was fined $200 and in case of failure to pay, four months imprisonment. In addition, three months were wholly suspended on condition of three years good behaviour.