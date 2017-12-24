Soccer star beats up wife

TOO many questions earned a footballer’s wife a beating.

Esnath Mususa, the wife of How Mine player Kuda “Mashefu” Musharu, rushed to the police to file a report after the latter beat her up for asking about his whereabouts.

The footie star was arrested on a domestic violence wrap and appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Stephen Ndlovu.

Without wasting the court’s time, he pleaded guilty and was fined $100 (or 90 days imprisonment).

The court heard that on Friday 14 December, Musharu who had gone out to a city sports bar had one too many resulting in him losing track of time and map home.

He arrived home in the early hours of the following day. That didn’t go down well with his wife.

Upon arrival Mususa quizzed him and he failed to give convincing answers. In an attempt to cover his shame, he beat her up.

At first he used a spoon and then turned to a padlock to beat her up all over the body several times.

Mususa bolted to report the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Mususa did not sustain serious injuries and as such there was no medical report to produce. – B-Metro