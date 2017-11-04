Sleeping in separate beds may have negative connotations for a happy couple, but new research has found that it can have beneficial results for both partners.

Sleeping in separate beds may have negative connotations for a happy couple, but new research has found that it can have beneficial results for both their relationship and their individual health.

According to a study from Ryerson University in Toronto, between 30 and 40 percent of couples sleep apart at night, and experts say the separation can actually help a relationship, rather than harm it. Colleen Carney, the author of the study, told CBC: “People will say they sleep better [together], but when we actually monitor their brains. . . they’re continuously being woken up by movement or sound. It creates a lot of problems.”

Using brain scans, researchers found that couples who sleep together do not get into the deeper stages of sleep.