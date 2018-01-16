Why relationship goals shouldn’t be based on what you see on social media

he phrase ‘relationship goals’ has become quiet popular on social media. Looking up to what other couples post on social media can in more ways than one set you up for disappointment, here’s why.

Pictures are an illusion

In reality, nobody knows the ins and outs of a relationship except the two people who are in it. There’s a lot behind the laughs and smiles you see in pictures. Like everyone, couples choose what they want to share and what they don’t want to. We don’t get to see the fights, tears at nights, insecurities and other not so rosy behind-the-scenes moments.

Unrealistic expectations

Society has created an image of what ‘the perfect relationship’ should be like and this puts unnecessary pressure on many of us. Not only do these goals pressure you to break the bank in order to be seen at the same places as your favourite couple, they also make you forget to live in the moment because you’re chasing the perfect Instagram picture.

Living through others

Goals are great to have; be it in your career, relationship or life in general. However, this becomes a problem when you strive to imitate someone else’s life exactly as it is. This limits you in building a unique partnership where you have the opportunity to become your own ‘goals.’

Are they yours or social media standards?

By having relationship goals you are in many ways giving Twitter and Instagram liberty to decide on your behalf what the ideal partner is for you. The truth is, if you expect your relationship to be in line with social media standards you won’t be happy.

What exactly are goals?

This again depends on what you consider as your goals. We all want different things in a relationship. While others are in it for the expensive holidays and gifts, others want a support structure, stability, security and most importantly, love. So, it’s always a good idea to know what exactly it is that you want from a relationship. That way your goals will be in line with the kind of couples you look up to.