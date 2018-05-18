Pregnancy after cemetery sex

A fifteen-year-old teen was allegedly impregnated by her boyfriend who later advised her to abort with the help of his sister.

Keith Blondy Moyo (18) had been in a relationship with the teen for over a year and they had been in engaging in bush sex regularly.

Their sex escapades were witnessed by one of their neighbours who alerted the teen’s mum who immediately reported the matter to the police.

The case was heard at the Western Commonage court.

The court heard that Moyo’s sister MaDube, who is currently on the run, advised the couple to purchase a pregnancy test after the teen missed her period.

“When the test came out positive Moyo and MaDube forced the teen to abort using herbs and she managed to conceal the abortion.

“I have been dating Moyo since January 2017, I used to do extra lessons near Cowdray Park stands and we would meet and have sex at Luveve Cemetery bush. When I missed my period his sister advised us to buy a pregnancy test kit. When it came out positive they suggested I have an abortion and I agreed. MaDube then gave me a herbal liquid to drink. Thereafter I lost the pregnancy.”

“We continued our relationship up until April this year. Sometime in April I came home to find my mother fuming about a man I was seen walking with in the bushes. I honestly told her that it was my boyfriend but she assaulted me before filing a police report that referred me to Mpilo hospital for an examination. That is all I can say,” said the teen.

Moyo is facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a young person while his sister is currently on the run.

When B-Metro contacted the teen’s mother she said: “My child did have an abortion and Moyo was the father. Moyo had been staying with his sister who we know as MaDube but she has since vanished because she knows that we are looking for her.”

Presiding magistrate Lungile Ncube postponed the matter to 24 May.