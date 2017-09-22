Office romance backfires. . . as wife demands $10 000

HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned!

Having had enough of her husband’s office romance with another woman, Mrs Mavis Chinganga (36) recently sought the court’s intervention, demanding $10 000 in adultery damages.

The sensational adultery case that has rocked a local teachers’ college now awaits Mutare magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura’s ruling after Mrs Chinganga’s rival, Sheila Mapfiro (40), admitted to have wronged her.

The matter went to court on September 4 and Mrs Chinganga was represented by Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners. The man at the centre of the adultery case is Tawanda Chinganga, who works with Sheila.

According to Mrs Chinganga, the two cheaters are both employed at the teachers’ college in the accounts department, with Tawanda being the boss. The two allegedly turned the college’s office into their love nest.

Mrs Chinganga said Sheila was a family friend who used that position to snatch her husband away. “I discovered this affair in 2014 and a few months ago Sheila gave birth to a son. My husband has since moved out of our matrimonial home. He is now staying with Sheila and our children are now suffering because he is no longer supporting them.

“He used to physically abuse me, going to the extent of using teargas on me. I was quiet all these years, but this time around, I believe he has gone too far and I want compensation for the pain he inflicted on me.

“We are lawfully wedded and his actions are in breach of Chapter 5:11 because we married under that Act in 2011. He should pay for his sins,” Mrs Chinganga complained bitterly.

Mrs Chinganga claimed that Sheila was her husband’s driver before she was transferred to the accounts department where they hooked up. She claimed to have reported the matter to the college’s authorities who tried to separate them, with Sheila being removed from the college premises where she used to stay, but the two continued with their relationship.

“The fact that she got pregnant and gave birth means right from the start she was wanted to destroy my marriage. I believe she used juju to make him leave our matrimonial home. Since she has succeeded, I am seeking adultery damages because we are still to divorce with my husband,” said Mrs Chinganga.

Tawanda denied any knowledge of the issue and claimed that he never appeared in court when contacted for comment. “Yes, I know Mavis Chinganga, but I do not know this issue you are talking about. I never appeared in court over the issue of adultery,” he said in a telephone interview.

Efforts to get Sheila’s side of the story were in vain as she was said to be in a meeting at the time of going to print. – Manica Post