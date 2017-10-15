What to do if your man is a sex addict

“The job of a chief executive is increasing entrepreneurial,” Kersten England told thedelegates of TheBusinessDesk.com’s Women in Business lunch on Friday. As the main speaker at the event, England shared a very honest account of her career and personal life; which she said had given her the determination to succeed. England has held several senior roles in public and private businesses; as well as time campaigning, lecturing and; during her career in Zimbabwe. She described herself as a passionate activist who, as a young child, wasbright but didn’t always have confidence. Often she would put herself under too muchpressure, to be told by her mum that she should stop trying to prove herself. However, she has driven her career by standing by her integrity and resilience. Hermum was an author and of&nbsp; reading her books, England said: “They taughtme about identify, respect and conflict. “It is a tough old world out there. But you have to learn to navigate the turbulence.” England entered the public sector in a way that made her make a decision betweentwo very different roles. She had been offered two job interviews on the same day – one as a lecturer and another as a gender equality lead at Kirklees Council. Herdecision to head to the council interview saw her now 27-year career in the publicsector begin. “I’m not sure why I made that decision. In some ways, you read your life backwards. But I am an activist who wants to see things change and happen,” she explained. England said that much of her career she had experienced great managers, goodsupport and often the time and space to put her energy into concentrating onfantastic projects which made a difference to people’s lives. However, as a female in senior positions, she has had times when her gender had been an issue – in both small and large ways. This included “nasty trolling” when she was first announced in one of her roles. Of how to overcome such issues, she said: “It’s important to have networks and alliances; people who you can trust and can alsobe your critical friends. I have had a coach throughout my career.” England&nbsp; said she always made sure she had time to exercise and that agood sleep pattern was critical “otherwise you can lose perspective and then makepoor judgements. “You also need to know when you have given all that you can give. You have to valueyourself; even this means you have to step away from something. ” England said in her current role, she was tasked with leading an an organisation with more than 1,800 staff across 35-40 business sectors. “It has to be driven by abusiness model and by revenue. The skills and knowledge needed, I think, are comparable to running a private sector company.” However, due to cuts, she has led the council through major changes in order toreduce operating costs by 40%. She said the council now was more efficient and thatshe&nbsp;remained driven&nbsp; by ensuring prosperity for people. Sheadded: “The bottom line is what quality of life we can deliver for people living inBradford. “I am here to ensure that those people in work and the young people coming into workhave the skills to live long and happy lives. Then we just might have enough money tobe help the people who are not able to work and that’s the basis and values I worktowards.” Now, one of her focuses is to ensure the very best prosperity for both Bradford andthe wider Leeds City Region; specifically in inspiring the next generationof talent. “It’s really about them and the huge, significant contribution they canmake&nbsp;with the opportunities that come their way,” she added. Related