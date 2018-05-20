It’s true, men are more selfish in bed

Fewer than two-thirds of heterosexual women are regularly satisfied in the bedroom, research shows.

That compares with 88 percent in lesbian relationships, according to a study of 52 600 people in monogamous relationships.

It implies women might be better than men at making sure their partner is satisfied, the US researchers say.

The suggestion that men are more selfish in bed is backed by the finding that 95 percent always or usually have an orgasm.

Only 65 percent of straight women can say the same, and for their partner’s sake they may sometimes have sex when they do not feel like it.

Researchers from Chapman University in California said: “The fact that lesbian women orgasmed more often than heterosexual women indicates that many heterosexual women could experience higher rates of orgasm.”

Heterosexual men also overestimated how often their partner reached a climax. Co-author Elisabeth Lloyd, a professor of biology at Indiana University, said: “Part of this difference in perception could be due to women faking orgasms, which research has suggested women will do for a variety of reasons, including out of love for their partner, to protect their partner’s self-esteem, intoxication or to bring the sexual encounter to an end.”

Kissing and cuddling is linked to sexual satisfaction for both men and women says the study, published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour. Wives wanting a better love life need to explain what they like, it adds.

Daily Mail