The festive season is almost at it’s peak and as exciting as this is, the love department suffers the most during this season. If you do meet a man during this season it’s only natural that you wonder whether it’s a fling or a real relationship. Here’s how to separate a fling from a relationship.

You’re always indoors

This is the perfect time for couples to be going out and be adventurous, but if you and your partner are always indoors you might want to reconsider investing in this relationship. It’s either your relationship is solely based on sex or he doesn’t want to risk being seen with you in public.

Meeting family and friends

As much as the holiday season is supposed to be more fun and less worry, that’s no reason for him not to show any commitment. Because you recently just met it could be too soon to be introduced to the family. However, he should mention his intentions of introducing you one day. The least he could do is introduce you to his close friends, that way you know you’re not someone he’s trying to hide from everyone.

You’re the back up plan

Instead of making his plans with you, he has you on standby – just in case. As much you need to have separate lives for a healthy relationship, you should still be number one priority in each other’s lives. If your partner would rather spend Christmas with his friends than with you chances are he doesn’t have intentions of making you a part of his family any time soon.

Do you ever talk about the future?

During your moments of fun do you ever take time to talk about what the future holds for the two of you? Are there any plans of going on vacation for the next holiday or are you sharing goals and visions for the coming year? If he’s always avoiding these questions the signs point towards him not being serious about you or the relationship.

Is he there for you?

Be wary of a partner who’s there for the good times and nowhere to be found during hard times. In most cases flings are never interested in emotional support, all they want is fun and games. A man who truly holds you dear to his heart won’t let you go through life’s challenges alone. – W24