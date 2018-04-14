Durex recently released results from their 2017 global sex survey and the findings are perhaps unsurprisingly concerning.
Sadly, we still live in a society in which women are often shamed for being sexually empowered, and the survey results indicate that our attitudes to safe sex aren’t shifting quickly enough.
And here in South Africa, of the 16 000 women polled in our She Says survey last year, more than 50% revealed they’re unhappy with their sex lives.
That’s right.
Here’s what else was revealed.
The results also show that body positivity, race and sex have a direct correlation.
But returning to the topic of safe sex and why women don’t yet feel empowered enough to buy and carry around condoms, we ran a poll on our Twitter profile to find out a bit more and were pleasantly surprised.
Do you feel comfortable buying and carrying condoms as a woman?
— W24.co.za (@W24_SA) March 14, 2018
62% said yes. Power to us women!
Durex’s sex survey however, shed a different and significant light onto the practice of safe sex around the world. Over 33 000 adults from 42 countries participated and 505 of these were from South Africa.
When asked whether they carry around condoms or feel a sense of embarrassment for doing so, this is what women had to say:
Lisa*, always has her own condoms.
Although not embarrassed by it, Thuli*, on the other hand, says she doesn’t buy or carry around condoms and is selective about when it should be used.
Devena* also purchases condoms and says she never fails to use it since she fell pregnant. Like some of the women above, she doesn’t fully trust men when it comes to safe sex.
*Names have been changed. – W24