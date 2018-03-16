Chiyangwa Divorces Wife Of 30 Years

Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa is now divorced from his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth (nee Jumah) after High Court Judge President Justice George Chiweshe granted the divorce order on Tuesday last week.

Chiyangwa’s wife Elizabeth reapplied for nullification of the marriage on January 11 this year after making an initial application in 2013 which failed to materialise, following what appeared to have been efforts to amicably resolve the duo’s matrimonial impasse. Elizabeth said she married Chiyangwa on November 11, 1988 in terms of the Marriage Act chapter 37 now Chapter 5:11, but had, however, lost love and affection for the flamboyant businessman over alleged infidelity.

It is not clear what Elizabeth got but when she filed divorce papers in 2013 she claimed 85% of the couple’s wealth and $83 000 per month for 120 months as maintenance after the termination of the marriage. However, Chiyangwa wrote to the High Court requesting that his divorce case be scrapped off the court roll, as the couple was reportedly engaging in out-of-court negotiations to stop their acrimonious divorce.

More: NewsDay