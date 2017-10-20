Abusive ex-hubby stalks woman

A Bulawayo woman is living in fear of her ex-husband who is allegedly stalking her at work armed with knives.

Sikhuphukile Bhebhe, a teacher at Mgoqo Primary School in Nkulumane suburb said her life had been hell because of her ex-husband Trymore Machabe who is allegedly threatening to kill her.

She said Machabe was also in the habit of coming to her workplace and insulting her in front of workmates and pupils while labelling her a prostitute.

A tearful Bhebhe narrated her ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against Machabe.

“Trymore Machabe is my ex-husband and we were customarily married before we separated in April last year. From the time we separated he has been emotionally, verbally and physically abusing me.

“The abuse is now worse as he is now in the habit of visiting me at my workplace where he insults me in front of pupils and workmates, the latest incident being on 26 September when he came armed with two knives.

“I am now having problems with my bosses and workmates as a result of his violent behaviour,” said Bhebhe while begging the court to bar Machabe from harassing her.

Machabe, however, disputed his ex-wife’s submissions.

“It is not true that I am harassing her. For the past 20 months we have been on separation, I went to her workplace once. The day I went there I wanted her to give me our children’s birth certificates, not to harass her. I had also gone to see my friend who works at the same school,” responded Machabe.

In his ruling presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya however, ordered Machabe not to abuse his ex-wife and to go to her workplace and residence. – B-Metro