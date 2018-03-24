92-year-old Chief Maromo ties the knot

CHIKOMBA – Former Minister of Lands and Rural Ressettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora’s father who is Chief Maromo has tied the knot at the age of 92.

Augustine Mombeshora tied the knot with his wife of three years, Theresa Wilson (52) at the Chivhu Magistrates’ Courts on February 23 this year.

The wedding was under Chapter 5: 11 of the Marriage Act and was conducted before Magistrate Winfilda Tiyatara.

“The wedding ceremony went well and I am delighted with the fact that I am now officially the chief’s wife,” said Wilson.

Chief Maromo’schieftainship is of the Chikonamombe tribe in Chikomba.

Source: Masvingo Mirror