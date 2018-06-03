45, the age a woman feels invisible to men

London – Women feel invisible to the opposite sex from the age of 45, a survey suggests, believing they can no longer turn heads when out and about.

Sixty-seven percent said they no longer received the level of attention they once did when they got to their 40s, with 45 the peak age for this decline.

And 43 percent said their levels of sexual confidence dropped in their 40s because of signs of ageing such as grey hair, wrinkles and bags under the eyes.

About 46 percent wished they could turn back the clock to attract the same interest as they did in their 20s.

For men, the age of invisibility comes at 47. Key factors behind the fall in their allure were drooping jowls or double chins, grey hair and man boobs.

The results come from a survey of 2 000 people by Harley Street surgeon Dr Julian De Silva of the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery.

The poll found that both sexes felt under increased pressure to look good in their 40s because of social media.

Eight in ten women had used picture filters on their smartphones to improve their appearance, while 52 percent of men had deleted pictures because they were unhappy with their appearance.

Daily Mail