Zimbabweans inspect provisional voters’ roll ahead of elections

HARARE, (Xinhua) — Inspection of the provisional voters’ roll for the forthcoming harmonized elections which began Saturday is proceeding smoothly with many people verifying their details with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

While some people are checking out their details physically at the inspection centers designated by ZEC, some are opting to do so online.

ZEC is also sending out messages to mobile phone subscribers giving them their registration details and imploring them to visit their designated inspection centers in the event there are errors in the captured data.

The 11-day period ends on May 29.

One Facebook subscriber praised ZEC for a job well done after confirming his details online.

“Today I also came across ZEC voter education officials busy at work at a shopping centre. (I) was impressed. Hope this is a nationwide exercise,” he added.

ZEC officers were also visiting churches and explaining the voter inspection process, while others moved from house to house reminding people to go and inspect the rolls.

Zimbabweans will choose a president, legislators and councilors in elections to be held between July 21 and Aug. 21, according to the constitution.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week said that he would proclaim the election date at the end of May.

Zimbabwe holds elections every five years.