Zimbabwe to launch new voter’s registration process

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has announced that a new voter registration process will commence on the 14th of September and run for four months until the 15th of January 2018.

The Southern African country will go to the polls in 2018 under a new voting system using the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR), which requires that all eligible voters undergo a new registration procedure.

At the Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting on Friday, President Robert Mugabe says the focus is on the elections next year.

“Our party has to take an active interest now in the registration of voters, get our people to register.”

President Mugabe says the high turnout seen at the on-going youth interface rallies should be translated into votes for the party. And that no stone should be left unturned, in trying to achieve that objective.

“As we go into next year’s elections we cannot sorely hope to win by riding on the sheer popularity of our party. We have to make adequate preparations to ensure that victory is certain. We must galvanise the electorate to go and vote for us.”

In recent weeks, the opposition has formed an alliance in a bid to dislodge the ruling party, which has been at the helm since independence in 1980.

But the veteran leader says he is not intimidated and instead welcomes the move, saying they are only as united as they claim to be.

“An externally driven assemblage of seven political parties was hurriedly put together last week giving birth to the so called MDC Alliance.”

President Mugabe will continue his election campaign this weekend.