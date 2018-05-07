Zhuwao Throws Kasukuwere Under The Bus, Saying He’s Working With ED To Distabilise Mugabe Party

In the latest instalment of the Zhuwao Brief Reloaded (ZBR), former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Patrick Zhuwao has claimed former Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to destabilise Robert Mugabe endorsed National Patriotic Front (NPF). In the article Zhuwao says Kasukuwere is working with Mnangagwa’s administration to establish a copycat of the NPF which will be called ZNPF.

Zhuwao distances himself from Kasukuwere’s project and states that the former Local Government Minister does not have what it takes to lead Mugabe’s NPF. He states that Kasukuwere has been working actively to discourage the establishment of the NPF whose main purpose is to dismantle the Mnangagwa led Zanu-PF. Part of Zhuwao’s article reads:

Reports are coming through that the military Junta is incubating the establishment of a copy-cat to the National Patriotic Front (NPF) to be called the ZNPF in an effort to derail the real NPF. The reports indicate that this copy-cat WPF junta project will seek to hijack the membership of the real NPF and subsume them under the leadership of Saviour Kasukuwere. Kasukuwere has been reported at some meetings of the real NPF as either having arrived in Zimbabwe or as being on the verge of landing in Zimbabwe in an effort to tie his supposed leadership of the copy-cat ZNPF junta project with the real NPF.

Zhuwao questions Kasukuwere's determination to return to Zimbabwe from exile and concludes that he can only do so if his safety is guaranteed by the Mnangagwa led administration. Zhuwao concludes reports that Kasukuwere is working with Mnangagwa to derail the NPF are real.

Kasukuwere’s dogged determination to return to a Zimbabwe that is under the yoke of the military junta has also left me questioning his motives. The only way in which someone walks into a dangerously fatally situation is if they have been given assurances for their safety. Given the threat that the real NPF poses to the military junta, it is conceivable that such a guarantee can only have been secured by way of a commitment to derail the real NPF. This is why I am taking seriously the reports of a copy-cat ZNPF under the leadership of Kasukuwere as a junta project to derail the real NPF.