ZEC Summons Chiefs Following Anti-Chamisa Statements

Joyce Kazembe who was standing in for the electoral body’s chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said they will soon be meeting with traditional leaders (chiefs) following complains coming from societies.

This comes after Chief Musarurwa (Enos Musakwa) said chiefs will not accept a President who did not go to war in clear violation of Chapter 15 Section 281(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Said Kazembe:

We are going to meet with the traditional leaders, we will engage them about the matter and complains coming from societies. We will engage them, they are part of our stakeholders but we had not yet met the traditional leaders so yes we will meet them.

Chiefs have also been accused of intimidating voters by demanding serial numbers of their voter registration slips.