ZEC reaffirms commitment to free, fair elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring free and fair harmonised elections.

ZEC held a conference in Chipinge to brief stakeholders on its state of preparedness and updating candidates and political parties on the nomination court requirements and process.

District elections officer Mr James Saguru said following the conclusion of voter registration on 2 June, ZEC is now focusing on the nomination court process scheduled for the 14th of this month.

He said the commission is also updating the voter’s roll so that it is availed to candidates once the nomination court process is concluded.

“We are concluding updating the voter’s roll so that it will be availed to candidates at the earliest time possible. At the moment we are also focusing on the nomination process were candidates and political parties should acquaint themselves on the requirements during the nomination date,” said Mr Saguru.

He said it is important for political parties to promote peace before, during and after the elections while outlining the nomination process requirements.

“It is important for candidates to meet the nomination requirements for them not to be disappointed come the nomination day as the process will be conducted from ten in the morning to four in the afternoon,” Mr Saguru.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged political parties to promote peaceful co-existence during this election period as well as registering their rallies to avoid unnecessary clashes. – ZBC