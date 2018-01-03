Zanu-PF IS Not Our Enemy: Nelson Chamisa

MDC-T Vice president Nelson Chamisa has called for Zimbabweans to remain peaceful as the country prepares for elections. Chamisa urged Zimbabweans to do away with politics of hate and told opposition supporters that he viewed Zanu-PF members as compatriots and not as enemies.

In a statement issued on New Year’s Day, Chamisa said:

My politics is not politics of hatred and enmity. I relate with my comrades the same way I relate with my fellow comrades in Zanu PF. They are not enemies but fellow Zimbabweans who see things differently. Our God is a God of love, peace, unity and forgiveness. God blesses the united, the peaceful, the forgiving and the loving. Teams win on the foundations of focus, strategic thinking, truth, unity and love. Different political parties and politicians from different shades of political persuasions must be on public media, ZBC TV and radio to offer us their menu of policies and cocktail of ideas to enable citizens to make informed choices.

