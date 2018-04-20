Zanu PF names its elections directorate commission

The President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the names of the members of the Zanu PF elections directorate.

The announcement was made at an extraordinary Zanu PF Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare this evening.

The commission is being chaired by the party’s National Political Commissar Rtd Lt. General Engelbert Rugeje.

The members of the commission are representatives of provinces minus metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

The members of the election commission are Masvingo – Professor Simbi Mubako, Matabeleland North – John Muzamba, Manicaland – Tinaye Chigudu, Mashonaland East – Professor Charity Manyeruke, Midlands – Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe, Mashonaland West – Cecilia Paradza, Mashonaland Central – Irene Mutumbwa, and Matabeleland South a name is yet to come because the two proposed are still standing as candidates for the primary elections and therefore cannot be part of the commission.

The chairman of the commission, Rugeje will announce the names of those who have been nominated to stand as candidates for the primaries in the capital this Saturday (tomorrow) at a news conference.

He will also announce the date for the primaries tomorrow.