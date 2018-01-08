“Zanu-PF Intimidating Rural People Ahead Of 2018 Elections”: Mwonzora

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has claimed that Zanu-PF is intimidating rural peoples ahead of the 2018 elections.
Writing on micro-blogging website Twitter, Mwonzora said Zanu-PF is intimidating people by forcibly demanding voter registration serial numbers. He said that such an act is unconstitutional. Mwonzora’s tweet reads:
Zanu PF continues to intimidate the rural people by forcibly demanding voter registration serial numbers. This is unconstitutional. Convening legal committee meeting to deal with this. @Wamagaisa @GordenMoyo