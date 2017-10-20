Welshman Ncube appointed spokesman for MDC Alliance

HARARE – The leader of the smaller faction f the Movement for Democratic Change which legally operates as the MDC, Welshman Ncube, was today appointed the spokesman for the MDC Alliance, a grouping of seven opposition parties led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai said the principals of the Alliance met this morning and resolved that all party organs nationally from the branches to the provinces must convene to establish alliance coordinating committees and immediately organise joint activities with specific reference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level.

The national organisers of the respective parties shall spearhead this programme with immediate effect.

The principals also established various national alliance committees which include Communications, Organising and networks, International Relations, Legal Services and Electoral Reforms, Youth and Women.