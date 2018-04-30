War Veterans Leader Claims Mnangagwa’s Nephew Was Imposed To Challenge Him In Zanu-PF Primaries

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya who is running for the Harare South parliamentary seat has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, was imposed in his constituency in order to challenge him.

Mahiya who was one of Mnangagwa’s biggest and most vocal cheerleaders during the Zanu-PF factional fights claimed that Tongai had been previously rejected by Zanu-PF. He also accused Tongai beating up innocent people.

Speaking on the Zanu-PF primary elections, Mahiya said,

This guy (Tongai) was rejected at district level, he was rejected by the province and the politburo, but suddenly two days before the elections, he appears from nowhere as a candidate. The most disturbing thing is that he is very violent and his supporters are beating up innocent people.

Ironically, before the Zanu-PF primaries, which were plagued with irregularities, Zanu-PF representative in the United Kingdom Nick Mangwana had claimed that Tongai Mnangagwa had indeed been disqualified from running in the polls.

Wrote Mangwana on his Twitter,

ED preaches transparency and he practises Transparency. He didn’t interfere with the process when Cde Tongai Mnangagwa was disqualified as a candidate for Harare South. Those who know ED closely will tell you it’s not his style. He is a Good Governance person.

More: NewsDay