Moyo is yet to make a public appearance since Operation Restore Legacy and has refused to divulge his whereabouts, saying that he fears for his life. He described the events of the fateful night claiming that he was attacked by Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers.

Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo appeared on BBC Hardtalk, his first interview since the military takeover by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on 14 November 2017.

What is ironic is that when he was the Minister of Information Jonathan Moyo banned the BBC from reporting in Zimbabwe, and expelled their journalists out of the country, but he is relying on the same agency to tell his side of the story.

Here is the video:

Video Credit: BBC