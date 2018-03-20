News Ticker

Video: Nelson Chamisa Interview On SABC

March 20, 2018 Staff Reporter Politics 0

Nelson Chamisa, the new leader of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) gestures as he addresses a news conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa is interviewed by SABC News’ Sophie Mokoena.

 




