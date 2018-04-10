Video: Here Is What Nelson Chamisa Actually Said About Joshua Nkomo’s Staff (Induku)

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has come under fire from State Media for allegedly claiming that he had been offered Dr Nkomo’s traditional staff/sceptre. State media says

Addressing an MDC-Alliance rally in Bulawayo, made up largely of people from outside Bulawayo, Mr Chamisa falsely claimed that the Nkomo family had told him that he was the first “national leader” to visit the Joshua Nkomo Museum in Matsheumhlophe suburb since Dr Nkomo’s death in 1999. “I was so touched when I went to Dr Nkomo’s Matsheumhlophe house. I was going there to see the history of this nation. However, the family told me one thing, they said ever since the death of Dr Nkomo I am the first national leader to visit the house, they even offered to give me Dr Nkomo’s traditional sceptre (intonga),’’ Mr Chamisa claimed.

However, Chamisa never said that he was offered Dr Nkomo’s traditional walking stick. What he actually said was that he was offered a walking stick. Nowhere does he say he was offered Joshua Nkomo’s walking stick.

Video Credit: Zenzele Ndebele, CITE Zimbabwe