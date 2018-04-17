Video: Chamisa Describes How Zanu-PF Riggs Elections

MDC-T president and presidential candidate for the MDC Alliance made allegations on how Zanu-PF has rigged elections in the past. Chamisa was speaking at an MDC RAlly in Jerera, Masvingo over the weekend.
Video Credit: BusTop TV
Source: Pindula
