Video: Chamisa Describes How Zanu-PF Riggs Elections

MDC-T president and presidential candidate for the MDC Alliance made allegations on how Zanu-PF has rigged elections in the past. Chamisa was speaking at an MDC RAlly in Jerera, Masvingo over the weekend.

