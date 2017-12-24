‘I turned down Mnangagwa Vice-President offer’ – Dabengwa

ZAPU President Dumiso Dabengwa says that he declined the offer extended to him by President Emerson Mnangagwa to be one of the Vice Presidents in his new government.

Addressing about 300 people who took part in a Gukurahundi march at Stanley Hall in Makokoba Township Bulawayo on Friday, Dabengwa said he declined the offer because he made a personal vow never to work with ZANU PF ever again.

The veteran politician and freedom fighter said that he declined the offer despite pressure from even some people within his party and the Matabeleland region whi were pushing him to take the position.

“I refused to take the offer on a matter of principle as I made a personal vow never to work in a ZANU PF government whatever it took,” he said.

“Some people were calling me at night, some coming to my home trying to convince me to take up the position but I declined.”

President Mnangagwa’s chief advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa has however always declared it as false that Mnangagwa approached any members of the opposition asking them to join his government claiming that instead opposition party members including Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC-T were pushing Mnangagwa to include them in his government.- The Zimbabwean