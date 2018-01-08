Tsvangirai Drops Hint He Will Resign And Handover Reigns To “Younger Leader”

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has dropped a hint that he will resign and handover the party’s leadership to the younger generation. He also said that he is working on a book “on the great things we have achieved together over the years in our journey of service and sacrifice.”

This comes in the wake of reports that Tsvangirai is grooming one of his three deputies Nelson Chamisa as his successor. In his new year’s statement, Tsvangirai said he is looking forward “at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task that we started together”.

Tsvangirai has been battling colon cancer for sometime now and there have been calls among Zimbabweans for him to step down and allow one of his deputies to takeover ahead of the 2018 elections. Said Tsvangirai:

Beyond what we have achieved together, we ought to leave a lasting legacy where the baton can be changed peacefully, in a tranquil and cordial atmosphere of unity and togetherness.



At a personal level, I am using this New Year not only to reflect on the onerous journey that we have travelled together but also to peer with renewed hope into a bright future. I am looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task that we started together so many years ago with our full blessing and support. It was therefore not by accident but by design that when I disclosed to you my health status, I also took a bold step to appoint an additional two Vice Presidents to assist me. As I have said before, while politicians only think about the next election, true statesmen think about the next generation, for current leaders are only but caretakers for future generations. We do not have any entitlement to lead but we have a duty to serve.