Transform Zim Threatens To Ditch MDC Alliance Over Marginalisation Allegations

March 27, 2018 Staff Reporter Politics 0

Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe political party has threated to ditch the coalition MDC Alliance after making claims that the party was being marginalised by the MDC-T.

The party claimed that the distribution of parliamentary and council seats was now going against the spirit of the coalition agreement.

Speaking at a conference, Ngarivhume said,

Transform Zimbabwe Congress acknowledged the compromises made by the party in accepting a 19 seat allocation in the MDC Alliance.

Among the concerns raised was the general disregard for the letter and spirit of the Alliance agreement by MDC-T through appointing candidates in constituencies earmarked for Alliance partners.

The Alliance institutionalisation process has not progressed as agreed and there was a general sentiment that the Alliance was now heavily reliant on MDC T party infrastructure.

