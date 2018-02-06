“Stay Out Of Politics”: Mnangwagwa Ally Warns Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally and Zanu-PF United Kingdom chairperson Nick Mangwana has urged Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe to focus on writing memoirs instead of playing manipulative games.

In a column published in the State owned Herald newspaper, Mangwana reacts angrily to news that Mugabe met former vice president and now opposition National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru at his Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale last Tuesday. Mangwana warns Mugabe that if he does not stay out of party politics he risks being humiliated like Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda. He urges the former president to be a liberator and nation builder instead of playing political games. Part of Mangwana’s article reads:

Recent events in which naive and easily deceived (anobhilivhiswa) Joice Mujuru was courted and easily charmed into turning into an attack dog against President Mnangagwa, just as Grace Mugabe was, shows the man doesn’t believe that one good turn deserves another. He needs to fade into the background as an elder statesman and not play any manipulative games. Gloves will come off. The immunity to serious criticism and censure within Zanu-PF he has enjoyed will be revoked. Former President Mugabe’s political prominence should be as a liberator and nation builder. He should rest in that dignified fashion. He had the opportunity to manage Zanu-PF’s succession issues when he was in charge. But he ended up being manipulated by a criminal cabal for political expediency. And poor Joice (Mujuru) is still none the wiser. Surely the gullible have an immutable trait of being credulous to their own peril. We will leave them to it. There are countries in which after reluctantly acceding to the will of the people former leaders have had no choice but to leave the country. The biggest concern is always their political activities and manipulation of old loyalties within the system, which would have been retained intact or semi intact.

