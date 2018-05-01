Sacco, Matsikenyere win Zanu PF primaries

Celebratory mood gripped Chimanimani District following the successful holding of primary elections that saw thousands casting votes with Joshua Sacco and Nokuthula Matsikenyere emerging victorious to represent their constituencies in parliament while Senator Monica Mutsvangwa reclaimed her position uncontested.

In Chimanimani East, Zanu PF central committee member Joshua Sacco and Chimanimani West legislator Nokuthula Matsikenyere outwitted their contestants to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections as members of parliament while Easter Chikuni won the women’s quarter race.

Sacco garnered 5752 votes against Phenias Gwiza’s 1860, while Matsikenyere recording 4321 votes against Tarsen Dube’s 1556.

The wining candidates commended the party supporters for resoundingly participating in the primary elections pledging to reciprocate the favour by working for the people’s interests.

“We thank the electorate for voting peacefully in our favour and we promise to represent their interest,” said Cde Sacco and Cde Matsikenyere.

Chimanimani elections presiding officer Cathrine Magaya commended the people of Chimanimani for successfully holding the primary elections and urged them to continue working together for the good of the party and the country.

“We are happy that we managed to hold credible elections in Chimanimani despite ballot paper challenges that delayed the holding of the elections by a day,” said Magaya.

The completion of primary elections now mean the winning candidates start preparing for the harmonised elections expected in the next few months. – ZBC