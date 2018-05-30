Opposition Says Chinese Company Rigged 2013 Elections, Does Not Mention Nikuv

The opposition MDC-T has claimed that an unnamed Chinese company was responsible for rigging the 2013 elections in favour of Zanu-PF. Speaking on the issue of ballot papers, MDC-T national secretary Morgen Komichi said,

The ballot paper matter is not a laughing matter. In 2013, there is a ballot paper that arrived from China two weeks before we went for elections. The ballot paper was housed at a government building where there was a Chinese machine that printed the ballot paper used to rig the 2013 elections. They arrested me because they feared I had an idea on their rigging strategy.

What happened is Tsvangirai told me of a paper that had arrived at the airport that day from China. Armed with that, I confronted Makarau over the matter, she panicked and professed ignorance.

They arrested me because they thought I was aware of their plot and caged me for 100 days. They still have the papers here in Zimbabwe; they still have the machine and want to flood those ballot papers. People must be aware of the plot to rig the elections.