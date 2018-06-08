NPF fires Mutinhiri as turmoil engulf Robert Mugabe’s party

National Patriotic Front (NPF) has fired its interim leader Ambrose Mutinhiri for failing to lead the party and has replaced him with former Bulawayo provincial affairs Minister Eunice Sandi Moyo.

Addressing a Press conference this morning, Ms Moyo said Mutinhiri had been recalled for refusing to cooperate with the founding members and going to bed with members of the incumbent Government in an attempt to destabilise the party.

She accused Mutinhiri of hiring thugs to harass party members.

Said Moyo: “He did not want to work with us. He wanted to set up his own parallel structures but we could not allow that.”

“He does not attend meetings. We send him communication but he does not reply. Now we do not know whether he had come to destabilize us or what.”

She said the only good statement Mutinhiri made was to announce his resignation from Zanu-PF, to lead NPF.