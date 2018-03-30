New Zimbabwe political party launched

A new political party Multi People’s Democratic Party of Zimbabwe has been launched in the capital with the aim of contesting in 2018 harmonised elections.

The new dispensation and the run up to the elections has seen the formation of many political parties as people exercise their rights of participating in Zimbabwe’s political terrain.

In an interview with the State media on the sidelines of the launch of the party, the President of the political outfit Bishop Emmanuel Moyana said their aim is to address many issues that affect the general populace of Zimbabweans.

“In Zimbabwe, we have serious issues that we want to address that many political parties have failed,” said Bishop Moyana.

Bishop Moyana, who claims his party was formed in 2007, despite not being visible, has promised to work with the people to address critical issues across the country when voted into office.