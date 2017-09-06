Mutodi expelled from ZANU-PF

HARARE – Singer Energy Mutodi who is currently before the courts for warning President Robert Mugabe to be careful about the succession issue and also insinuating that two cabinet ministers poisoned Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was today expelled from the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mabel Chinomona was also fired as national commissar of the Women’s League which is headed by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The announcement was made by ZANU-PF Secretary for Information Simon Khaya-Moyo but according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation he did not give reasons for the expulsion of Mutodi or the demotion of Chinomona.

Moyo made the announcement after today’s politburo meeting. – The Insider