Mugabe NOT Challenging Mnangagwa Under Zanu-PF Ticket: NPF

The National Patriotic Front (NPF) has dismissed a statement claiming that Zimbabwe’s former President, Robert Mugabe will contest against his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections under a Zanu-PF ticket.

The statement claims Mugabe will contest against Mnangagwa following the judgement by Justice Francis Bere in a case between Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe.

However, NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire dismissed the statement as fake news. Mawarire attributes the statement to what he termed “desperate scarfists” who are afraid of elections. Said Mawarire:

Fake News. All our communication in NPF are on our letterhead, in PDF and signed by me the party spokesperson. We are noting efforts by desperate scarfists who are afraid of elections, to link us to communication emanating from army barracks. Please ignore this rubbish.

The statement which has been circulating on social media reads:

Following the groundbreaking judgement today in Bulawayo by justice Bere, in a case between MDC T vs Dr Thokozani Khupe and others, NPF is reliably informed that President Robert Mugabe will hold a press conference in the next 24hrs. We are further informed that President Mugabe wishes to inform his followers and ZANU PF faithfuls that he is still the constitutional leader of ZANU PF until the courts rules otherwise. Undoubtedly, what happened in November 2017 was a coup d’etat and an illegal takeover of power by ED Mnangagwa and the military junta, which is contrary to the ZANU PF constitution In the next 24hrs President Mugabe as the ZANU PF leader is set to announce the trajectory to elections and his candidature as ZANU PF presidential candidate. NPF Intelligence