Mugabe backed National Patriotic Front ready to contest elections

Zimbabwe’s newest political party the National Patriotic Front which is led by former legislator Ambrose Mutinhiri, and is said to have links to former President Robert Mugabe, has notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that it will be contrasting local, parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

Although the party was only unveiled at the weekend, it says it was established by a constitution adopted by its founders on 7 December 2017.

Mutinhiri resigned from Parliament and the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front last week.

The only visible faces of the party at the moment are Mutinhiri and party spokesman Jealousy Mawarire.

Members of the G40 cabal who were reportedly associated with the party have distanced themselves except those in exile.