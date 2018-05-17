Mudzuri says MDC-T candidates selection process corrupted as crisis mount

Former MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri has bemoaned the way the candidate selection process is being done by the party.

Mudzuri says that the party structures have been infiltrated as people with money and connections are being imposed ahead of long-serving members of the party. Writing on microblogging site Twitter, Mudzuri says,

We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres. Those with money and connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres. Recipe for infiltration & destabilization.

His sentiments seem similar to those expressed by Job Sikhala who also said that the candidate selection had been compromised in order to tarnish the name of MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa.

This comes after long-serving party cadre Jessie Majome announced that she was going to stand as an Independent in the 2018 harmonised elections complaining that she had been abused and pushed out.

Source: Pindula