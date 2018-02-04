Mnangagwa to tour Mujuru and Grace Mugabe’s home province

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to tour Mashonaland Central, the home province of National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru and former first lady Grace Mugabe, on Wednesday in what could end up as being a show of strength for the new president.

According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Mnangagwa is to tour key infrastructure and agriculture projects “to show the world a model rural set up which is self sufficient”.

Mnangagwa is expected to visit a model A1 set up in Guruve which government thinks should be adopted across the country for the benefit of citizens.

The ZBC said the model in Guruve is in line with the government’s thrust of putting 200 hectares under irrigation in every district.

Mashonaland Central is also the home of Saviour Kasukuwere, one of Mnangagwa’s strongest critics and the kingpin of G40.

The National People’s Party today said Mnangagwa was afraid of Mujuru and would not beat her in a fee and fair poll.

The tour could therefore be a test of strength for Mnangagwa in Mujuru’s own turf. – Insider