Mnangagwa ‘lying about new dispensation’ – Chamisa

Zimbabwean Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly hit out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he was not different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa took over as the country’s leader after Mugabe stepped down from power in November, following a military intervention “targeting criminals around him”.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said that Mnangagwa and his administration were not a new dispensation.

“They (Mnangagwa government) are busy lying that they are a new dispensation, but how does the old become new?

“Who baptised him? He can’t solve our problems because we will not separate (him from Mugabe); they are twins in destroying the country,” Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa said this while addressing hundreds of people who gathered for the Workers Day celebrations organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions in Dzivarasekwa, Harare on Tuesday.

He also vowed to expel Chinese investors if he wons the up coming elections, saying that they were “involved in shady deals with the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration”.

“We will kick out the Chinese companies,” He was quoted as saying.

“We want genuine deals that benefit the people. These deals are not country, but individual deals and the new dispensation is busy exporting lies that they are a new dispensation.”

The state-owned Herald newspapers, said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe and China had signed several deals running into billions of dollars spanning from energy, roads and general infrastructure development.