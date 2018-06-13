Mnangagwa Is Trying To Correct The Wrongs Of The Past, We Have No Room For Political Violence: Rugeje

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje has said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is trying to fix the mistakes made in the past. Speaking at a rally in Bikita, Rugeje said,

The new administration and its leadership led by President Mnangagwa has been busy trying to correct the wrongs of the past to make sure the economy is back on track after it was ravaged by sanctions. The President has been busy urging investors to come here and help in the rebuilding of the economy.

When I look into the future I see a very bright future for Zimbabwe and its people under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF and don’t be fooled by some noisemakers who I do not want to mention by name, this country is headed for good times under Zanu-PF if we vote wisely in the coming elections.

…We do not have any room for political violence as Zanu-PF under the new dispensation. Let us be vigilant and never shed someone’s blood because we differ politically; it’s normal to differ in a society. Let us not lay a hand on those who disagree with us.