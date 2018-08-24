Mnangagwa calls for peace, welcomes court backing of election win

HARARE – Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday welcomed a court ruling endorsing his election victory after judges threw out an opposition bid to overturn the results over alleged ballot fraud.

“I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all,” Mnangagwa said on Twitter. “Let us all now put our differences behind us. It is time to move forward together.”

Mnangagwa said he is ready to embrace every Zimbabwean regardless of political affiliation as the nation moves forward after last month’s elections.

This comes after today’s conclusion of an electoral dispute in which the Constitutional Court upheld ZEC’s declaration of Mnangagwa as the winner of the July 30 polls.

Soon after the historic Court decision today, Mnangagwa addressed the nation telling his closest rival in the polls and election results challenger, MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa that his door is open and his arms outstretched.

Mnangagwa also called on Zimbabweans to unite, saying despite the differences that they might have, it is time to put the past behind and work together to rebuild the country.

He said after the wholly unnecessary violent protests, he welcomes the legal route which the MDC eventually took to challenge the elections.

“We have independent courts and we promised to respect their decision. Just as with the insights received from the international monitors, we will accept and implement all recommendations to further improve our democratic process,” he said.

The President elect, added that his party was not surprised by the court’s decision as the election results were firmly in line with all the pre-election polling, and were entirely consistent with the final tally of ZESN, the largest body of independent observers.

He thanked his party, Zanu PF for having faith in him and supporting him throughout the electoral process.

