Mnangagwa And Chiwenga Should Not Contest In 2018 Elections: Madhuku

Addressing delegates at a public meeting on the constitutional implications of the military takeover at Sapes Trust on Wednesday, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) constitutional law lecturer and opposition politician Professor Lovemore Madhuku said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga should be barred from contesting the forthcoming elections as punishment for staging a coup against former President Robert

Mugabe.

Said Madhuku:

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga should be barred from contesting in the forthcoming elections as punishment for staging the coup. They will be given three months to manage free and fair elections to cure the coup.

In the legal environment, with the precedent that has been set, the army will do it at any other time and that they will not be targeting Mugabe’s party now, I think they will be targeting another person or another leader.

We have had countries that have gone through this, until one country that used to say a coup happens, as long as it succeeds its fine, then they found there were more and more coups and decided for a coup to be valid, it must be approved by the courts.