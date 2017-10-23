MDC-T’s Eddie Cross reveals own cancer fight

MDC-T top official Eddie Cross has revealed his own battles with prostate cancer as he tried to justify his recent controversial comments MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s colon cancer could render him unfit to continue at the helm of his party.

Cross, 77, however said he was also not ready to quit politics a decision he said was against his own family’s advice.

His family wants him to concentrate on treatment.

“My family has said the same to me that I must not stand again for elections because last year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and my doctor said I should undergo treatment for the next two years,” Cross was quoted in a local weekly on Sunday.

“However, the cancer is not yet impacting seriously on my life and it is not my decision to leave politics. I am committed to changing Zimbabwe.”

Cross touched a raw nerve few days ago when he said that Tsvangirai’s deteriorating health could force him out of the 2018 elections.

In comments he had made via his blog, the MDC-T legislator praised his boss for remaining strong even after being robbed of victory by President Robert Mugabe in past polls and after he got disserted by his most trusted comrades during a turbulent period as opposition chief.

“Now, just as we expect a wave of support for our 2018 Chakachaya programme, he is suffering from an aggressive form of colon cancer,” Cross said then.

“He has been struggling with his treatment and the family is concerned that he might not handle the election and subsequently the responsibility of being President of a country in a deep crisis.

“After a life time of principled struggle, to have it all threatened by a disease in your body. Life can be a bastard at times.”

But in his latest interviews with the media, Cross affirmed his support for the MDC-T leader he said was poised to win next year’s elections.

Cross said he was he made the comments about Tsvangirai from his heart and not out of any attempt to brew mischief.

His party is at pains to present Tsvangirai as fit and ready to continue the pursuit of a job that has eluded him for nearly 15 years. – NewsZim